Denis Guryanov lifts Russia past Sweden in OT
MONTREAL — Denis Guryanov scored at 33 seconds of overtime to give Russia a 2-1 victory over Sweden on Thursday in the world junior hockey bronze-medal game.
Ilya Samsonov, a 2015 first-round pick of the Washington Capitals, made 38 saves for Russia, allowing only Jonathan Dahlen's tying goal midway through the second period. Kirill Kaprizov scored for Russia at 16 seconds of the second, his tournament-leading ninth goal.
Russia won its seventh straight medal, winning gold in 2011, silver in 2012, 2015 and 2016 and bronze in 2013, 2014 and 2017.
