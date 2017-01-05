Dolphins' Joseph not thinking about head coaching interviews
A
A
Share via Email
DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins defensive
The Dolphins play at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Joseph must wait until after that game to interview with the Broncos and Chargers, and he has also been linked to other vacancies.
Joseph, in his first season in Miami, said he has not yet scheduled any job interviews.
He's drawing attention even though Miami allowed a franchise-record 6,122 yards during the regular season. Joseph dealt with a wave of injuries and helped the Dolphins (10-6) reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Joseph interviewed for the Broncos' job two years ago.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
Washington Capitals 'Canada Night' poutine gets rough ride on Twitter
-
Waterlogged Halifax residents urged to keep a wary eye on weekend storm