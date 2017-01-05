Edgardo Alfonzo promoted to manager of Brooklyn Cyclones

NEW YORK — Former Met Edgardo Alfonzo has been promoted to manager of the Class A Brooklyn Cyclones.

The 43-year-old spent the last three seasons as a coach with the New York-Penn League team. He played for the Mets in eight of his 12 big league seasons, helping them reach the 2000 World Series.

His brother, Edgar, managed the Cyclones in 2001, 2007 and 2008.