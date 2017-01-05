German football chief speaks out against enlarging World Cup
FRANKFURT — Germany's football president is against enlarging the World Cup.
Reinhard Grindel says in an interview published on the federation's
Grindel says, "At the DFB, we're fundamentally convinced that the tried and tested model of 32 participating nations should be held. The world championships were always tournaments that inspired . why should that change?"
The DFB president warns that the quality of the tournament could suffer in soccer's core markets if more participants are added, and that conflicts could emerge between national teams and clubs "if we overburden the players."
