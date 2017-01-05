Giants rookie coach McAdoo faces old boss, Packers' McCarthy

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- First post-season meeting since Giants beat Packers 37-20 at Lambeau Field in divisional round on Jan. 15, 2012, after Green Bay went 15-1 in regular season. ... Packers 4-3 against Giants in post-season . ... Giants' first playoff appearance since 2011. ... Giants coach Ben McAdoo was Packers assistant under Green Bay's Mike McCarthy 2006-13. ... McAdoo is second Giants head coach with at least 11 wins in first year (Dan Reeves, 11 in 1993). ... QB Eli Manning had franchise-record sixth season with 4,000-plus yards passing (4,027). ... Manning is 2-0 at Green Bay in post-season ; Giants won Super Bowl both times. ... Manning averaging 304.8 yards over past four playoff games, with nine TDs and one INT. ... RB Paul Perkins coming off first career 100-yard game, running for 102 on 21 carries last week against Redskins. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. has at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in all three NFL seasons. ... S Landon Collins has team-high 125 tackles, most by safety in franchise history. ... CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie with team-high six interceptions is second in NFL with 21 pass deflections. ... McCarthy is fourth coach NFL history to lead single franchise to eight straight playoff appearances, joining Tom Landry, Chuck Noll and Bill Belichick. ... Packers won fifth NFC North title in six seasons, most in NFC in that span. ... Packers have league-best 13 takeaways without committing turnover over last four games. ... QB Aaron Rodgers threw 15 TD passes and no interceptions in Packers' six-game win streak to end regular season. Rodgers had 40 TD passes, first time leading league in TD passes. Rodgers' 98.2 post-season passer rating is fifth best in NFL history. ... WR Jordy Nelson had team-high 14 TD catches after missing 2015 with knee injury. Nelson has three seasons with 13-plus touchdown catches, tied for fourth most in NFL history. ... LB Julius Peppers has 3 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in last four post-season games. ... LB Clay Matthews' 10 career post-season sacks are most in franchise history. ... S Micah Hyde has three interceptions in last four games. ... Green Bay defence has allowed at least 332 yards passing in each of last three games. ... Fantasy Tip: WR Randall Cobb had nine catches for 108 yards in last meeting with Giants.