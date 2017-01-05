Hello, Cleveland: Indians welcome slugger Encarnacion

CLEVELAND — Edwin Encarnacion has a new home in the heart of Cleveland's lineup.

The Indians made their signing of the coveted free agent official on Thursday, introducing the slugger, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract that will include some attendance bonuses. The deal also includes a $5 million buyout and $25 million club option for 2020.

Encarnacion averaged 39 homers over the past five seasons with Toronto. He will make a major impact with the AL champions, who outmanoeuvred several big-market clubs to sign one of baseball's most feared and consistently productive hitters.