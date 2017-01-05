IceCaps and Marlies with two players apiece on AHL all-star team roster
SPRINGFIELD, United States — Goaltender Charlie Lindgren and defenceman Mark Barberio of the St. John's IceCaps were named to the North Division AHL all-star team on Thursday along with Toronto Marlies forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Brendan Leipsic.
Manitoba Moose forward Jack Roslovic was named to the Central Division all-star team.
The AHL All-Star Challenge will be played Jan. 30 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. A skills competition will be held the day before.
Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches.
