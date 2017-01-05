Julian Eberhard wins 10K sprint at biathlon World Cup

OBERHOF, Germany — Julian Eberhard won the men's 10-kilometre sprint Thursday for his second biathlon World Cup victory and first of the season.

The 30-year-old Austrian missed one target in prone shooting and finished in 27 minutes, 26.8 seconds to beat Michal Slesingr of the Czech Republic by 10.8 seconds.

Slesingr missed one target standing, as did Dominik Windisch of Italy, who was third, 40.3 behind.

Another Italian, Lukas Hofer, was one tenth of a second behind his teammate in fourth after staying clean.