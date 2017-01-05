Kerby Rychel's third-period goal lifts Toronto Marlies over Manitoba Moose 4-3

WINNIPEG — Kerby Rychel had the winner at the 7:59 mark of the third period as the Toronto Marlies edged the Manitoba Moose 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Tobias Lindberg also scored in the third period for the Marlies (14-16-2), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dmytro Timashov and Brendan Leipsic chipped in as well, while Jhonas Enroth made 30 saves for the win.

Chase De Leo, Scott Glennie and Scott Kosmachuk replied for Manitoba (14-13-5), the minor league club of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie stopped 31 shots in net.