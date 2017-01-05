NBA Capsules

HOUSTON — James Harden scored 26 points and Nene made two free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining to lift the Houston Rockets to their sixth straight win, 118-116 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Houston overcame Russell Westbrook's 49 points, though the star guard struggled down the stretch.

Nene was fouled by Jerami Grant as he attempted a shot right under the basket, setting up the winning free throws. Nene had a season-high 18 points.

A pair of foul shots by Harden tied it with just under two minutes remaining. The teams combined to miss seven shots after that, with Westbrook missing three in that span, before Nene's free throws.

The Thunder attempted an alley-oop on the inbounds pass after that, but Enes Kanter couldn't finish the play and Houston held on.

Westbrook finished two points shy of his season high as Oklahoma City dropped its third straight.

HAWKS 99, PELICANS 94

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 23 points and Atlanta beat New Orleans to win its fifth straight, even as shooting guard Kyle Korver spent the entire game on the bench amid reports he could soon be traded to Cleveland.

Paul Millsap had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who trailed by three after Anthony Davis' dunk with 3:51 left before outscoring New Orleans 14-6 the rest of the way. Dwight Howard added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 14.

Davis had 20 points and 19 rebounds for New Orleans, which has lost its last two. Jrue Holiday added 18 points and Buddy Hield scored 15 for the Pelicans, who shot only 36.6 per cent (34 of 93) for the game.

PISTONS 115, HORNETS 114

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Marco Belinelli nearly pulled off one of the craftiest buzzer beaters in memory, but his bank shot was disallowed because it came too late, and Detroit held on against Charlotte.

Belinelli was inbounding from the sideline with 0.5 seconds remaining and the Hornets down by one. Detroit's Marcus Morris was guarding the inbounder but had his back turned, and Belinelli bounced the ball off him and caught the carom. He then took a shot that banked in, but it was waved off — and a video review confirmed the basket came just after time expired.

Kemba Walker scored 20 of his 32 points in the final period, helping Charlotte rally from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Reggie Jackson put Detroit up 115-113 when he made two free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining. Morris was then called for a foul while Charlotte was trying to inbound at the other end, giving the Hornets one free throw and the ball. Belinelli made it to pull Charlotte within one.

Boban Marjanovic had 15 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, helping the Pistons overcome Andre Drummond's foul trouble.

Tobias Harris scored 25 points for Detroit, and Jackson had 22 points and 11 assists.

SPURS 127, NUGGETS 99

DENVER (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points, including 11 while sparking a third-quarter spurt, and San Antonio defeated Denver.

Kawhi Leonard added 24 points, while Tony Parker had 21 and a season-high nine assists for the Spurs, who improved to 17-3 on the road this season. Parker shot 10 of 11 from the field.

Aldridge helped San Antonio pull away in the third quarter by knocking down a flurry of mid-range jumpers and hook shots. He has reached double figures in 30 of 33 games this season.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, who dropped their fourth straight.

RAPTORS 101, JAZZ 93

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lead Toronto to a come-from-behind victory over Utah.

Lowry, who had 19 points in the final quarter of a comeback win at Utah two weeks ago, added six rebounds and five assists for the Raptors (24-11).

DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and seven rebounds, while Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 13 rebounds as Toronto rallied from a deficit of 11 points in the second period.

The Jazz (22-15), who led for the first 44-plus minutes, were paced by Rudy Gobert's 15 points and 16 rebounds. Shelvin Mack added 17 points.

DeRozan's 18-foot jumper with 3:44 left gave the Raptors their first lead, 89-88. It was an advantage they never relinquished.

SUNS 102, MAVERICKS 95

DALLAS (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points, including five straight to break a tie in the final two minutes of Phoenix's victory over Dallas.

Devin Booker added 22 points as the Suns (12-25) won consecutive games for just the second time this season and denied the Mavericks (11-25) their third two-game winning streak in a matchup of Western Conference also-rans.

Deron Williams led the Mavericks with 20 points, including consecutive baskets for a 93-all tie before Bledsoe's tiebreaking 3-pointer started a 9-2 run to finish the game.

Tyson Chandler had 18 rebounds for Phoenix against his former team, and Brandon Knight scored 17 points after missing one game with a sprained right wrist.

PACERS 121, NETS 109

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Teague had 21 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds, and Myles Turner finished with 25 points and 15 boards as Indiana beat Brooklyn for its fourth consecutive victory.

Paul George scored 26 points and Thaddeus Young added 10 points and six rebounds for Indiana.

Leading 66-59, the Pacers (19-18) went on an 18-4 run that gave them a 21-point lead. The Nets clawed their way back, pulling within eight with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Indiana then stretched its advantage back to double digits.