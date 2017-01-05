Redskins fire defensive co-ordinator Joe Barry
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have fired defensive
The team on Thursday announced the firings of Barry, defensive line coach Robb Akey, defensive backs coach Perry Fewell, and head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark. Coach Jay Gruden said Monday he thought ultimately it would be his call about which members of his staff were retained.
Barry spent the past two seasons as the Redskins' defensive
The Redskins had the worst third-down
