Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Wednesday's Games
2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship
Semifinals at Montreal
United States 4 Russia 3 (SO)
Canada 5 Sweden 2
---
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Florida 1
Montreal 4 Dallas 3 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 5 Philadelphia 2
Calgary 4 Colorado 1
Vancouver 3 Arizona 0
Anaheim 2 Detroit 0
---
AHL
Albany 6 St. John's 2
Grand Rapids 6 Iowa 5
Springfield 3 Bridgeport 2 (SO)
Toronto 4 Manitoba 3
San Jose 4 San Antonio 2
---
NBA
Atlanta 111 Orlando 92
Charlotte 123 Oklahoma City 112
Milwaukee 105 New York 104
Chicago 106 Cleveland 94
L.A. Clippers 115 Memphis 106
Miami 107 Sacramento 102
Golden State 125 Portland 117
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship
At Montreal
Bronze medal
Sweden vs. Russia, 3:30 p.m.
Gold medal
United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m.
---
NHL
Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
NBA
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
---
Most Popular
-
Degrassi's new season tackles abortion, refugees, 'scary right-wing thinking'
-
B.C. teen inventor named Forbes 30 Under 30 in latest achievement
-
Crowds storm Vancouver fire halls, desperate for road salt to clear icy paths
-
Man with possible life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Dartmouth