Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Semifinals at Montreal

United States 4 Russia 3 (SO)

Canada 5 Sweden 2

---

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Florida 1

Montreal 4 Dallas 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 5 Philadelphia 2

Calgary 4 Colorado 1

Vancouver 3 Arizona 0

Anaheim 2 Detroit 0

---

AHL

Albany 6 St. John's 2

Grand Rapids 6 Iowa 5

Springfield 3 Bridgeport 2 (SO)

Toronto 4 Manitoba 3

San Jose 4 San Antonio 2

---

NBA

Atlanta 111 Orlando 92

Charlotte 123 Oklahoma City 112

Milwaukee 105 New York 104

Chicago 106 Cleveland 94

L.A. Clippers 115 Memphis 106

Miami 107 Sacramento 102

Golden State 125 Portland 117

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

At Montreal

Bronze medal

Sweden vs. Russia, 3:30 p.m.

Gold medal

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

---

NHL

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

NBA

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

---

