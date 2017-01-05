South Africa beats Sri Lanka again, wins 3-match series
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Kagiso Rabada claimed his second 10-wicket haul to bowl South Africa to a 282-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second test at Newlands on Thursday.
Rabada took 6-55 in the second innings to dismiss Sri Lanka for 224, giving him match figures of 10-92 as South Africa claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The third and final test starts at the Wanderers next Thursday.
Most Popular
-
Online posts from alleged drunk driver charged with Toronto cyclist's death prompt outrage
-
Man's condition improves after being hit by car in Dartmouth
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
Degrassi's new season tackles abortion, refugees, 'scary right-wing thinking'