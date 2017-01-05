Spain clinches Hopman Cup match with win in mixed doubles
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PERTH, Australia — Spanish pair Lara Arruabarrena and Feliciano Lopez beat Lucie Hradecka and Adam Pavlasek of Czech Republic 4-2, 4-1 in the Fast4 format in mixed doubles to give Spain a 2-1 win at the Hopman Cup on Wednesday.
Lopez had earlier beaten Pavlasek 7-6 (5), 6-4 in singles while Hradecka gave Czech Republic an early lead with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Arruabarrena.
Later Thursday, the United States, which has already clinched a place in Saturday's final, takes on defending champion Australia.
On Friday, the Roger Federer-led Switzerland plays France in their final round-robin match, with the winner to face the U.S. in the final.
Most Popular
-
Degrassi's new season tackles abortion, refugees, 'scary right-wing thinking'
-
B.C. teen inventor named Forbes 30 Under 30 in latest achievement
-
Crowds storm Vancouver fire halls, desperate for road salt to clear icy paths
-
Man with possible life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Dartmouth