Titans promote Jon Robinson to executive vice-president/GM

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have promoted Jon Robinson to executive
Robinson was hired as general manager last year and made a variety of moves that helped the Titans improve from 3-13 in 2015 to 9-7 this season.
He traded out of the No. 1 position in last year's draft to add more picks and also acquired running back DeMarco Murray, who led the AFC with 1,287 yards rushing.
Robinson's first-round draft pick was Jack Conklin, an immediate starter at right tackle. His free agent additions included Rishard Matthews, who caught nine touchdown passes this season.
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said Thursday in a statement that "Jon has done great work since his arrival to our organization and this is a way to recognize that fact."
