Utah left tackle Garett Bolles declares for NFL draft

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah left tackle Garett Bolles says he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

He announced his plans through Twitter on Wednesday night.

Bolles transferred to Utah from Snow College for the 2016 season. He started all 13 games and was named first-team All-Pac-12.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle helped the Utes finish with the No. 32 rushing offence in the nation even though Utah's running back group was ravaged by injuries. He finished the season as one of the most punishing run blockers in the conference.

Bolles tweeted that "playing in the NFL has been one of my ultimate goals and I believe it's time to pursue it and provide for my family."

