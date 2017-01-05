Wozniacki beaten in ASB Classic quarterfinals
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The ASB Tennis Classic was shorn of the last of its big-name contenders on Thursday when former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki wasted a match-winning position and lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to Germany's Julia Goerges.
The tournament had boasted the strongest field in its history when four former No. 1s — Wozniacki, Ana Ivanovic and Serena and Venus Williams — made it their principal lead-up to the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Australian Open.
But Ivanovic withdrew before the tournament began and subsequently retired, and the Williams sisters both bowed out Wednesday: an error-strewn Serena beaten by American compatriot Madison Brengle and Venus withdrawing with an arm injury.
Wozniacki, who was the highest-ranked player remaining, led 6-1, 3-0 before Goerges began to found the range on her big first serve and swung the match in her
"I just tried to hang in there somehow," Goerges said. "I just missed everything I could miss and she didn't miss one ball."
Goerges will play eighth-seeded Ana Konjuh in Friday's semifinal after Konjuh's quarterfinal opponent, Naomi Osaka of Japan, retired at 3-0 in the first set.
American Lauren Davis beat fourth-seeded Barbora Strycova 6-1, 7-6 (4) and will play seventh-seeded Jelena Ostapenko who beat Brengle 7-5, 6-3
