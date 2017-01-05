Yankees' Sanchez, Giants' Cruz among Thurman Munson winners
NEW YORK — Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz and Mets infielder Wilmer Flores will receive the Thurman Munson award.
The former Yankees captain died in a plane crash in 1979 while practicing takeoffs and landings at an airport close to his home near Canton, Ohio. The awards
The event benefits AHRC New York City Foundation, which assists children and adults with disabilities.
