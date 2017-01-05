Zeller out again for Hornets against Detroit
A
A
Share via Email
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Cody Zeller of the Charlotte Hornets is not playing Thursday night at Detroit.
Zeller has been going through the NBA's concussion protocol after he took an elbow to the head against Cleveland on Saturday. The 7-footer did not play Monday at Chicago or Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
Zeller is averaging 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and shooting 59.5
Most Popular
-
Woman who boasted about drunk driving jailed for killing Toronto cyclist
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
Degrassi's new season tackles abortion, refugees, 'scary right-wing thinking'
-
Man facing drug-impaired driving charge after multi-vehicle collision in Dartmouth