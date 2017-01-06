5 for 5: Sergey Ustiugov extends sweep in Tour de Ski

DOBBIACO, Italy — Sergey Ustiugov is two wins away from the first clean sweep of all seven stages in the 11-year history of the Tour de Ski cross-country race.

For his fifth straight win Friday, the Russian finished 0.4 seconds ahead of Maurice Manificat of France and 16.6 ahead of Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway in a 10-kilometre individual freestyle event.

Ustiugov held a 2.4-second advantage at the last checkpoint and narrowly held on. Upon crossing the finish line, he collapsed stomach-down on the snow in exhaustion, his lungs pumping so hard that his body bounced up and down.

Ustiugov extended his Tour lead to 1 minute, 34.1 seconds ahead of Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, who still holds a 246-point advantage over Ustiugov in the World Cup standings.

Sundby, who won the Tour two of the past three years, had a difficult day, finishing 14th in the stage, 36.9 seconds behind Ustiugov.

Three-time winner Dario Cologna of Switzerland is third in the Tour, 2:07.5 behind.

It was the 10th World Cup win for the 24-year-old Ustiugov.

A women's 5K freestyle event was scheduled for later.