Browns contemplating change at defensive co-ordinator
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — The Browns are contemplating a major change on
Cleveland has discussed firing defensive
One of the possible replacements for Horton is Los Angeles Rams defensive
While nothing is official and no decision has been made, signs point to the Browns making a move in the near future. Earlier this week, Jackson left open the possibility of a staff shake-up and said he planned to look at everything to improve the NFL's worst teams.
"I am going to take a look at it all," he said. "Our staff worked extremely hard this year, but I think as being one of the leaders, we have to go back and look at it all and see how we can get better. That is truly our charge — how can we get this organization better in all areas as we move forward?"
The Browns had their worst season in club history and Horton's
Williams has head coaching experience in Buffalo and has spent 15 seasons as a defensive
Horton also has worked as a defensive
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL