Formula 1's debt-ridden Manor Racing go into administration

LONDON — Advisers for Formula One team Manor Racing say it has gone into administration.

Manor Racing, the British-based team which was seeking new investors, finished 11th and last in the constructor's championship last season. German driver Pascal Wehrlein secured their only point with a 10th-place finish in Austria.

FRP Advisory says in a statement on Friday: "Just Racing Services Limited, the operating company of the Manor Racing Formula One team, enters administration."