Germany beats Britain for 1st win at Hopman Cup
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PERTH, Australia — Alexander Zverev and Andrea Petkovic of Germany beat Britain's Daniel Evans and Heather Watson 4-2, 4-2 in mixed doubles to win their Hopman Cup match.
Watson gave Britain a 1-0 lead when she beat Petkovic 6-2, 7-6 (3) in singles, coming back from 5-1 down in the second set.
But Zverev
It was Germany's first win of the tournament, an ITF invitational event which offers no ranking points but has prize money and provides preparation for the upcoming Australian Open. Britain finished 0-3.
Later Friday, Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic were scheduled to lead Switzerland against Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet of France, with the winner playing the United States team of Coco Vandeweghe and Jack Sock in Saturday's final.
Most Popular
-
Alberta union wins lawsuit against paramedic regulatory college
-
Math myth-busting some of our worst urban planning misconceptions
-
Video: Duo of squirrels caught on camera stealing chocolate bars from convenience store
-
Online posts from alleged drunk driver charged with Toronto cyclist's death prompt outrage