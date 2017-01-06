Knicks rally from 18 down, beat Bucks 116-111 to snap skid

MILWAUKEE — Carmelo Anthony had 26 points and 10 assists, including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the New York Knicks stormed back from 18 down Friday night to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-111 and stop their six-game losing streak.

Kristaps Porzingis, who returned after a three-game absence due to a sore left Achilles tendon, added 24 points for the Knicks, who trailed by 13 heading into the fourth.

With less than a minute remaining, Anthony drained a 3 to put New York in front 112-111. On the ensuing possession, Lance Thomas stripped Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading to a fast-break dunk by Courtney Lee.

New York rebounded from a last-second loss to the Bucks on Wednesday when Antetokounmpo hit a step-back jumper at the horn that gave Milwaukee a 105-104 win at Madison Square Garden.

This time, Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker had 25 points apiece for Milwaukee. Greg Monroe chipped in with 19.

The Knicks used a 12-0 run to cut the Bucks' lead to one early in the fourth. Milwaukee's Jason Terry was called for a flagrant foul during the stretch after he struck Ron Baker in the neck with his forearm.

After New York pulled within a point again later in the quarter, Tony Snell connected on back-to-back 3s for Milwaukee. Porzingis answered with a pair of 3-pointers.

After trailing by 12 at halftime, the Knicks opened the third quarter on a 15-4 run to cut the deficit to a single point. The Bucks immediately followed with a 9-0 spurt and led 96-83 heading to the fourth.

The Bucks used torrid long-range shooting to lead 65-53 at halftime. Milwaukee made its first eight shots from 3-point range before Michael Beasley misfired with about seven minutes left in the second quarter. Milwaukee led by as many as 18 in the first half.

The Knicks jumped out to a 9-0 lead but the Bucks quickly erased the deficit and held a 33-32 advantage after one quarter, paced by Antetokounmpo's 11 points.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Coach Jeff Hornacek thought he'd be forced to limit Porzingis' playing time as he returned from injury, but the forward/ centre logged 30 minutes before fouling out with 2:44 remaining.

Bucks: Matthew Dellavedova missed his fifth consecutive game with a strained right hamstring. "He's doing better," coach Jason Kidd said. "We'll see at practice (on Saturday) how he does and hopefully he's back soon." ... Antetokounmpo has at least 20 points in 14 consecutive games, matching the longest streak by a Bucks player since Michael Redd in 2006.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Play at Indiana on Saturday. New York is looking to snap an eight-game road losing streak versus the Pacers.