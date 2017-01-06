MAC Hermann Trophy suspense set to end for Canadian soccer star Kadeisha Buchanan

Ashley Lawrence wakes up looking at Paris these days. Best friend and fellow Canadian international Kadeisha Buchanan is expected to get a European view of her own very soon.

But first a stop in the Show-Me State for Buchanan, one of three finalists for the Missouri Athletic Club's Hermann Trophy.

For the 21-year-old defender from Brampton, Ont., the high-profile award — billed as U.S. college soccer's version of the Heisman Trophy — would be the cherry on a remarkable collegiate career.

A finalist last year when the award went to Penn State's Raquel Rodriguez, Buchanan is bidding to join current national team captain Christine Sinclair as the only Canadian women to win the award. Sinclair won in both 2004 and 2005.

"Overall the experience was great. I loved the ceremony," Buchanan said of last year's Hermann festivities.

Winning the award would be "a special moment," she added.

After the award announcement Friday evening in St. Louis, Buchanan is expected to join Lawrence in France but likely wearing a different uniform. Lawrence has signed for Paris Saint-Germain while Buchanan appears headed to European champion Olympique Lyonnais.

The two Canadians, who have won 109 caps for Canada between them, have been teammates since they were nine years old in Brampton.

Buchanan, a powerful centre back who along with the 21-year-old Lawrence led West Virginia University to the NCAA College Cup final, is up against Morgan Andrews (USC) and Andi Sullivan (Stanford).

The men's award will go to either Ian Harkes (Wake Forest), Albert Ruiz (Florida Gulf Coast University) or Gordon Wild (Maryland).

Canadian-born Teal Bunbury won the men's award in 2009. A dual citizen, Bunbury plays internationally for the U.S.

Buchanan started 90 of 91 games for the Mountaineers. The lone game she missed was the Aug. 19 season opener against Penn State while Buchanan and Lawrence were with Canada at the Rio Olympics, where they won bronze.

"It went by so fast, to be honest," Buchanan said of her collegiate career. "I didn't think it would go by that fast. But it just flew by."

A four-time NSCAA all-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Buchanan's trophy case is already brimming with hardware. She has already won espnW and TopDrawerSoccer.com player of the year honours. She also was named the Honda Sport Award winner for soccer.

Buchanan anchored a Mountaineer defence that posted an NCAA- and Mountaineer-best 18 shutouts this season.

West Virginia allowed just 62 opponents' goals and posted 55 shutouts since Buchanan joined the team in 2013. This season, the Mountaineer defence allowed just 12 opponent goals and did not allow a goal throughout the Big 12 Conference regular season.

A dream season ultimately ended in defeat Dec. 4 when the Mountaineers lost 3-1 to USC in the NCAA championship game. Buchanan still turned heads, earning NCAA Tournament Defensive MVP honours en route.

West Virginia coach Nikki Izzo-Brown says the best is yet to come for the Canadian defender.

"The more she understands how good she is and what she's capable of, she's going to be unstoppable," said the Mountaineers coach.

For Buchanan, that likely means not over-relying on her athleticism to get out of risky situations.

Buchanan ended her senior year surrounded by Canadians, thanks to Izzo-Brown's extensive scouting north of the border.

Buchanan was paired at centre back with Quebec City's Easther Mayi Kith. The fullbacks were Montreal's Amandine Pierre-Louis and Bianca St-Georges of St-Felix-de-Valois, Que., with Rylee Foster of Cambridge, Ont., playing 17 games in goal.

Lawrence, used most recently at fullback by Canadian coach John Herdman, played midfield for West Virginia.

Lawrence was one of 15 semifinalists for the Hermann women's award. Canadian forward Brian Wright (University of Vermont, Ajax, Ont.) was a men's semifinalist.

The winners are determined by Division I coaches who are members of the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA).