Mavs tipoff switch avoids conflict with Cowboys playoff game

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and their fans should be done in time to watch the Dallas Cowboys play their NFC divisional playoff game.

The NBA team announced Friday that tipoff for its Jan. 15 game against Minnesota was being moved up two hours to 1 p.m. Central.

While the Mavericks didn't offer a reason for the time switch, the Cowboys' home playoff game that day starts at 3:40 p.m.

It is the second Mavericks home game in a month with a time change. When the Cowboys' home game against Tampa Bay on Dec. 18 was moved to prime time, the Mavs played their game against Sacramento at 3 p.m. instead of the scheduled 6 p.m.