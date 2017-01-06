Packers' Rollins out, Randall questionable
A
A
Share via Email
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers say Quinten Rollins will not play in their NFC wild-card game on Sunday against the New York Giants after the cornerback was evaluated this week for a concussion.
However Green Bay's battered secondary might get Damarious Randall back from a knee injury.
Randall was listed as questionable for the Giants game. The second-year cornerback was a full participant in the team's last practice on Thursday.
The Packers practice again on Saturday. Both Randall and Rollins, who also has a neck injury, were hurt last week against Detroit.
Green Bay's
Joe Thomas, the Packers' best inside linebacker on coverage, is also questionable with a back injury, along with outside linebacker Nick Perry (hand).
Listed as questionable on
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL