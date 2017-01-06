Pass game options grow for Packers in playoff push
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The options for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the Green Bay Packers' passing game are growing at just the right time.
It's not just Jordy Nelson making the big plays as the Packers roll into an NFC playoff game on Sunday against the New York Giants with a six-game winning streak.
Davante Adams capped his breakout regular season with three touchdown catches over the last two games, giving him 12 for the season.
Athletic 6-foot-4 tight end Jared Cook is a matchup problem in coverage. Undrafted rookie Geronimo Allison has turned into a late-season find with eight catches for 157 yards and a score over his last two games.
Receiver-turned-running back Ty Montgomery remains a threat to catch passes out of the backfield. Fullback Aaron Ripkowski made his first career touchdown catch last week against Detroit .
"I like to think that's the way we've always played," coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday about the diversity in the passing game. "To lock (Rodgers) into a receiver or one or two or three players all the time is not really utilizing all your resources."
And the Packers (10-6) have played the last two weeks without Randall Cobb, whose quickness gives
A full complement of receivers might be needed against a Giants
"Another guy that gets a tremendous amount of respect from
Though Cobb has been hurt of late, the Packers' injury situation has stabilized on
At one point, McCarthy said he had to put together a midweek game plan involving 21 personnel groups, an abnormally high number. The groupings would be whittled down as the week wore on and players' availabilities become clearer.
"It's something you spend the whole
No need for so many personnel groupings this week, according to McCarthy. It also helps to a quarterback like Rodgers, who can extend plays and find open guys.
"It starts with Aaron, and he does an outstanding job as far as taking what the
