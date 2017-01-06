Rockets extend streak to 7 with 100-93 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ryan Anderson had 19 points, all in the second half, and Eric Gordon scored 17 off the bench as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games with a 100-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

In a game that was close throughout, Anderson led five Rockets players in double figures. He hit five 3-pointers on a night when Houston attempted 49 of them and made 15.

Patrick Beverley also scored 17 points, while leading scorer James Harden had an off shooting night and finished with 14.

D.J. Augustin led five Magic players in double figures with 19 points. Aaron Gordon added 18, while Serge Ibaka had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The game featured nine ties and 14 lead changes before Houston (29-9) began to pull away late in the third quarter. The Rockets' biggest lead of the night was eight points.

After trailing by eight at halftime, the Rockets began to heat up in the third and took a 79-75 lead going into the fourth period. Anderson scored 17 points in the third, including five 3-pointers.

Augustin came off the bench in the first half to give the Magic (16-22) a spark with 16 points, and Orlando led 52-44 at halftime. He was 4 of 6 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 at the free throw line after replacing Elfrid Payton at point guard during the first half.

Orlando, which led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, shot the ball efficiently in the first half, converting 43 per cent from the field and 50 per cent from 3-point range.

The Rockets struggled from the 3-point arc, connecting on just six of 26 attempts during the first two quarters. Gordon, Beverley and Harden had eight points each to lead Houston going into halftime.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Nene was not in the starting lineup but did play. Montrezl Harrell started at centre . ... Rookie big man Chinanu Onuaku shared the floor with his brother, Arinze, for the first time in their basketball careers. Arinze, who is 9 years older, is a reserve for the Magic. ... The Rockets attempted 13 3-pointers in the first nine minutes, hitting three.

Magic: Evan Fournier returned to his starting spot after coming off the bench Wednesday. Before that, he missed five games with a heel injury. ... Attendance was 19,272.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Continue their road trip in Toronto on Sunday.