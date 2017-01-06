Two-time Olympic champ Humphries races to World Cup gold with Lotholz

ALTENBERG, Germany — Canada's two-time Olympic gold medallist Kaillie Humphries is back on top of the World Cup bobsled podium.

Humphries and brakeman Melissa Lotholz raced to victory Friday in a World Cup two-man event.

The Calgary duo, who were racing together for the first time this season, finished in a two-run combined time of one minute 54.15 seconds.

Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones were second, while Austria's Christina Hengester and Sanne Monique Dekker rounded out the podium in third.

The victory was the 31-year-old Humphries' second this season, and she reached the podium for the third time.