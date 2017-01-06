USSF gives both NASL and USL provisional Division II status

CHICAGO — The North American Soccer League and United Soccer League were both given provisional Division II status Friday by the U.S. Soccer Federation's board of directors.

The USSF said neither league meets all its standards and the federation will determine additional requirements and a timeline for meeting them.

The current NASL started play in 2011 with second-tier status. Aaron Davidson was the NASL board chairman and president of Traffic Sports USA, a NASL investor, before he was indicted in May 2015 as part of the U.S. Justice Department investigation into soccer corruption. He pleaded guilty last October to federal racketeering conspiracy and wire-fraud conspiracy charges, and he is awaiting sentencing.

There were 12 NASL teams in its 2016 fall season but Minnesota United moved up to first-tier Major League Soccer for 2017, Tampa Bay and Ottawa shifted to the USL and it is unclear whether the New York Cosmos will continue to play.