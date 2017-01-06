World junior gold medal game draws average audience of 5.2 million viewers

TORONTO — An average audience of 5.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the United States edge Canada 5-4 in the gold medal game at the world junior hockey championship on Thursday night, according to TSN.

American forward Troy Terry was the only player to score in the shootout.

Preliminary overnight data from Numeris indicated 4.2 million viewers watched the game on TSN and another 950,000 watched on RDS, the network said Friday in a release.

That was down from the average audience of 7.1 million that watched Canada's last appearance in the championship game. Connor McDavid led Canada to a 5-4 win over Russia in the 2015 title game at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Canada settled for a sixth-place finish last year in Helsinki.