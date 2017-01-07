Bangladesh wins toss, bowls in 3rd T20 vs. New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand — Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl Sunday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

New Zealand holds a 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by six wickets and the second by 47 runs.

Both teams made one change to their lineups for the match. New Zealand named wicketkeeper Tom Blundell to make his T20 international debut in place of Luke Ronchi who has a groin injury.

Bangladesh rested fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and recalled Taskin Ahmed.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), James Neesham, Tom Blundell, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmdullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Masrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

Umpires: Wayne Knights and Chris Brown, New Zealand.