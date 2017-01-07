Brad Gushue curls perfect game in quarter-finals of Canadian Open

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., threw a perfect game to eliminate Saskatoon's Steve Laycock from the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open 5-2 on Saturday at the Grand Slam of Curling event.

Gushue will face Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in the semis. Jacobs advanced with a 7-3 victory over Winnipeg's Mike McEwen.

Niklas Edin of Sweden was the first through to the semifinals making short work of Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher winning 7-1 in just five ends.