Cavaliers acquire Kyle Korver, complete trade with Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver, right, greets forward Thabo Sefolosha who comes to the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CLEVELAND — Kyle Korver has joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters in a trade from Atlanta.

The Cavs sent forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Korver, who gives the NBA champions another offensive weapon. The trade was agreed upon Thursday and completed Saturday.

The 35-year-old Korver will help Cleveland offset the loss of J.R. Smith, who will be out until April after having thumb surgery. The 6-foot-7 Korver is a career 43 per cent from 3-point range and also has plenty of post-season experience.

Coach Tyronn Lue will bring Korver off the bench.

Dunleavy has been a disappointment for Cleveland this season and Williams hasn't played after saying he was retiring. By dumping him on Atlanta, the Cavs are also ridding themselves of the rest of his $2.1 million salary.

