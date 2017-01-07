Daniel Audette scores in overtime, IceCaps beat Crunch 2-1

SYRACUS, N.Y. — Daniel Audette scored 1:24 into overtime as the St. John's IceCaps edged the Syracuse Crunch 2-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Anthony Camara scored in regulation for the IceCaps (18-14-4), who snapped a three-game skid. Yann Danis kicked out 32 shots for Montreal's AHL partner.

Mike Halmo supplied the offence for the Crunch (18-9-5), who are 2-0-3 in their last five outings. Kristers Gudlevskis made 17 saves for Tampa Bay's minor league affiliate.