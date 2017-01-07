Draxler marks PSG debut with a goal in 7-0 French Cup win

Germany winger Julian Draxler marked his Paris Saint-Germain debut with a fine goal as the French Cup holder thrashed Bastia 7-0 to reach the fourth round on Saturday.

Draxler joined from German club Wolfsburg this week in a deal reportedly worth up to 47 million euros ($49 million). He came off the bench in the 58th minute with the score already 4-0, thanks to goals from centre half Thiago Silva and midfielders Adrien Rabiot, Christopher Nkunku and Thiago Motta.

But Draxler completed the rout with one minute left, sprinting onto a defence-splitting pass from winger Hatem Ben Arfa, holding off a defender and drawing the goalkeeper off his line before smoothly sending the ball into the top right corner from a narrow angle.

The other goals came from wingers Lucas — with a penalty — and Angel Di Maria.

All of the first-division sides have reached the fourth round so far, with Lille, Dijon, Nancy, Guingamp and Nantes also winning, while Monaco won on Friday.

Following a quiet opening, PSG started cutting loose after Silva made a sharp run to the near post and scored with a firm glancing header in the 30th.

Returning from two months out with a thigh injury, Rabiot hit a fierce swerving shot with the outside of his left foot from 25 metres out to make it 2-0 in the 43rd.

The 19-year-old Nkunku scored an excellent third in the 48th, winning the ball in midfield and embarking on a solo run before finishing confidently.

A shoddy Bastia side leaked a fourth when Motta headed in Ben Arfa's curling cross in the 57th. Lucas and Di Maria scored the next two.