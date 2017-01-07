Elway interviews Kyle Shanahan for Broncos job
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two down and one to go for John Elway in his search for Gary Kubiak's successor.
The Denver Broncos general manager tweeted Saturday that he "spent the morning with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta. He's very bright coach who's had a tremendous year and has a great future."
The question is: Will that future be in Denver, where his father, Mike Shanahan, was the Broncos coach from 1998-2008?
Elway and his small search committee met with Shanahan, the 37-year-old Falcons offensive
Elway is searching for a coach after Kubiak's resignation Monday over health concerns a year after leading Denver to a Super Bowl trophy.
Shanahan, who runs the same West Coast
Next up on Denver's docket is Dolphins defensive
Joseph, who impressed Elway during an interview the last time Denver's head coaching job was open, has just one year's experience as a
Elway said Monday his top
Denver's dazzling
Elway said his next coach will have to be able to develop the raw quarterbacks.
"I think with the two young guys there is no question that it's going to be a topic of conversation of, 'OK, how do we get these two players better?'" Elway said. "For me, and having played the game, I know how important the relationship is to have with the quarterback."
Elway stressed, however, that "the one thing I want to make sure is that we don't take a step back on
