Fourcade wins 12.5K pursuit at biathlon World Cup
OBERHOF, Germany — Martin Fourcade won the men's 12.
The five-time defending champion missed just one target and finished the course in 36 minutes, 45.7 seconds, beating Arnd Peiffer by 1:09.9. The German missed three targets.
Dominik Windisch of Italy was third, 1:32.4 back with five missed targets, ahead of Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen and Germany's Erik Lesser, both also penalized three times.
Fourcade leads with 562 points, ahead of Anton Shipulin on 352. The Russian finished 16th in Oberhof with five missed targets.
The 15K mass start race is scheduled for Sunday.
