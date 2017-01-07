LA Rams talking to big-name candidates in head coach search
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams are casting a wide net to find their next head coach.
The Rams' front office is talking to most of the popular candidates for the NFL's half-dozen coaching vacancies as they begin rebuilding from their 4-12 season.
The Rams already have interviewed Atlanta offensive
Los Angeles lost its final seven games and fired fifth-year head coach Jeff Fisher last month with three games remaining. The Rams have had 13 straight non-winning seasons and haven't made the playoffs since 2004.
They don't look close to a playoff return with an
McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach, was the Rams' offensive
Shanahan, an offensive
Rams general manager Les Snead is among the front office employees speaking to head coaching candidates. Snead's future with the team still could be in doubt after five losing seasons, but Los Angeles owner Stan Kroenke must be seriously thinking about keeping the GM in place.
The Rams likely don't have the NFL's most attractive coaching opening with a mediocre talent base around No. 1 pick Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley. But the Rams will be attractive to some candidates with their high-profile hometown, a deep-pocketed owner and a palatial new stadium opening in Inglewood in 2019.
"I think the job is very attractive, but I think it's going to take the right fit," Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told the team's official
