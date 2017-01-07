Miles Thompson, Shayne Jackson score four each as Swarm beat Rush 18-10

DULUTH, Ga. — Miles Thompson and Shayne Jackson both scored four goals as the Georgia Swarm defeated the Saskatchewan Rush 18-10 on Saturday night in the National Lacrosse League season opener for both teams.

Randy Staats had a hat trick and Lyle Thompson struck twice for Georgia (1-0). Jerome Thompson, Jordan MacIntosh, Ethan O'Connor, Kiel Matisz and Bryan Cole rounded out the attack.

Mark Matthews scored three times while Robert Church and Adam Jones both had a pair of goals for the Rush (0-1). Curtis Knight, Ryan Keenan and Adrian Sorichetti also chipped in.

Mike Poulin earned the win in relief by stopping 21 shots in 38:24. Brodie MacDonald started but was pulled after turning aside 14-of-21 shots. Tyler Carlson made 33 saves in defeat.