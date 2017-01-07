NBA Capsules

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 121-106 on Saturday night.

Westbrook made seven 3-pointers after hitting a career-high eight Thursday night at Houston, and matched his season high in rebounds in the 54th triple-double of his career. The Thunder improved to 32-3 the past two seasons when Westbrook gets a triple-double.

Steven Adams scored 16 points, and Victor Oladipo added 15 to help the Thunder snap a three-game losing streak. Wilson Chandler scored 24 points for Denver. They Nuggets have lost five in a row.

BULLS 123, RAPTORS 118, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 42 points, and Chicago overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Toronto.

Butler led a big run in the fourth quarter and hit a 3 with 17.3 seconds left in overtime for a five-point lead. He also hit the 40-point mark for the third time in six games.

Dwyane Wade added 20 points, and Doug McDermott had 17 to help the Bulls win their 10th in a row against Toronto. DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 36 points, and Kyle Lowry added 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. The Atlantic Division leaders lost for the fourth time in six games.

CELTICS 117, PELICANS 108

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 38 points, Marcus Smart added a season-high 22 and Boston beat New Orleans.

It was the 21st consecutive 20-point game for Thomas. Gerald Green added 15, and Kelly Olynyk had 12 to help the Celtics win their fourth straight.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans.

HAWKS 97, MAVERICKS 82

DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder assumed Atlanta's 3-point shooting role with Kyle Korver traded, leading the Hawks past Dallas.

The Hawks dealt Korver, their leading long-range shooter, to Cleveland earlier Saturday.

Hardaway finished with 22 points, going 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Schroder scored 20 points and was 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Dwight Howard had 20 rebounds and 15 points in Atlanta's sixth straight win.

Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 21 points.

JAZZ 94, TIMBERWOLVES 92

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Hill scored 19 points in his return from a concussion and the Rudy Gobert tipped in a rebound with 27.5 seconds to play to lift Utah past Minnesota.

Derrick Favors scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth, and Gobert finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks as the Jazz rallied from 11 points down to start the final quarter. They still trailed by nine with three minutes to play, but closed on an 11-0 run.

Zach LaVine had 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Timberwolves. They have lost four straight games.

SPURS 102, HORNETS 85

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davis Bertans scored a season-high 21 points to help San Antonio beat Charlotte.

Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points and 11 rebounds. San Antonio has won nine straight at home and 13 of 15 overall.

San Antonio is 13-0 when Bertans scores a point and he was 4 for 5 on 3-pointers in leading the Spurs in scoring for the first time this season.

Kemba Walker had 18 points for Charlotte.

PACERS 123, KNICKS 109

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points to lead Indiana over New York.

Thaddeus Young had 16 points and nine rebounds, C.J. Miles added 15 points, and the Pacers won their fifth straight.