OHL Roundup: Jonah Gadjovich scores hat trick as Attack get past Spitfires

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jonah Gadjovich scored a hat trick to lead the Owen Sound Attack past the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 on Saturday night for their ninth straight win in Ontario Hockey League action.

Matt Schmalz and Ethan Szypula also chipped in for the Attack (25-13-1) while Santino Centorame tacked on four assists.

Gabriel Vilardi replied for Windsor (25-8-5), which had its three game winning streak ended.

Michael McNiven made 20 saves for the win in net as Michael DiPietro turned away 36-of-41 shots in defeat.

Owen Sound went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Spitfires were scoreless on two attempts.

---

67's 6 FRONTENACS 2

OTTAWA — Tye Felhaber scored and added two assists and Leo Lazarev made 43 saves as the 67's downed Kingston.

Travis Barron's power-play goal early in the second period was the eventual winner for Ottawa (17-17-5). Nolan Gardiner, Austen Keating, Artur Tyanulin and Patrick White rounded out the attack.

Stephen Desrocher and Tyler Burnie replied for the Frontenacs (17-15-6). Jeremy Helvig turned away 14-of-18 shots in 34:56 in the loss. Mario Peccia made four saves in relief.

---

BULLDOGS 3 ICEDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Niki Petti struck twice, including once on the power play, and Matt Luff tacked on three helpers as the Bulldogs got past Niagara.

Will Bitten had a power-play goal and two assists for Hamilton (19-15-5) and Dawson Carty made 25 saves.

Johnny Corneil opened the scoring for the IceDogs (12-20-7) and Colton Incze turned aside 35 shots.

---

FIREBIRDS 7 STORM 2

FLINT, Mich. — Nicholas Caamano had two goals and an assist to power the Firebirds over Guelph.

Kole Sherwood scored once and tacked on two helpers for Flint (19-17-3). Maurizio Colella, Ty Dellandrea, Ryan Moore and Jake Durham rounded out the attack while Everett Clark had three assists. Connor Hicks made 20 saves.

Isaac Ratcliffe and Nick Deakin-Poot found the back of the net for the Storm (14-21-4). Anthony Popovich took the loss after allowing three goals on five shots in 8:25. Liam Herbst stopped 24 shots in relief.

---

STING 5 WOVLES 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Connor Schlichting capped off a three-goal first period with the eventual winner as the Sting toppled Sudbury.

Jordan Ernst and Troy Lajeunesse also scored during the first for Sarnia (18-16-6), with Anthony Salinitri and Jaden Lindo adding the others. Aidan Hughes turned away 20 shots.

Dmitry Sokolov struck twice for the Wolves (16-19-4) and Jake McGrath made 37 saves in net.

---

SPIRIT 4 OTTERS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Kris Bennett had two goals and an assist to lift the Spirit over Erie.

Markus Niemelainen and Kirill Maksimov scored the others for Saginaw (15-16-7) and Evan Cormier made 21 saves.

Kyle Pettit, on the power play, and Patrick Fellows found the back of the net for the Otters (26-9-3). Troy Timpano stopped 18 shots.

---

PETES 5 BATTALION 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Scott Smith made 42 saves and Nikita Korostelev and Josh Coyle both had a goal and an assist as the Petes defeated North Bay.

Logan DeNoble, Adam Timleck and Steven Lorentz also chipped in for Peterborough (22-13-4).

Justin Brazeau scored both goals for the Battalion (15-20-3), who had their losing streak extended to nine games. Brent Moran kicked out 29 shots.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Tim Gettinger had two goals and two assists as Sault Ste. Marie downed the Colts.

Noah Carroll, Zachary Senyshyn, Blake Speers and David Millers supplied the rest of the offence for the Greyhounds (29-9-2). Matthew Villalta turned aside 20 shots.

Lucas Chiodo opened the scoring for Barrie (12-22-4) and David Ovsjannikov stopped 31 shots.