QMJHL Roundup: Fiore overtime hero as Screaming Eagles edge Islanders 4-3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Giovanni Fiore scored in overtime as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles slipped past the Charlottetown Islanders 4-3 on Saturday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jordan Ty Fournier scored his second goal of the game with 5:42 left in the third to force the extra period as Cape Breton (23-15-3) won its seventh straight. Phelix Martineau had a goal in the second. Kevin Mandolese was solid in net, making 54 saves for the win.

Adam Marsh struck twice for Charlottetown (24-13-2), while Francois Beauchemin also scored. Matthew Welsh stopped 37 shots in net for the Islanders.

The Screaming Eagles went 1 for 4 on the power play and Charlottetown was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

FOREURS 6 REMPARTS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Goaltender Etienne Montpetit scored a short-handed goal into an empty net and stopped 33 shots as the Foreurs downed Quebec.

Ivan Kozlov, Nicolas Ouellet, Jake Smith, Yohan Plamondon and Mathieu Nadeau supplied the rest of the offence for Val-d'Or (17-20-3).

Matthew Boucher, on the power play, and Igor Larionov Jr., had goals for the Remparts (20-17-4). Dereck Baribeau turned away 11-of-15 shots in 33:02 in the loss while Evgeny Kiselev made 10 saves in relief.

---

CATARACTES 7 DRAKKAR 4

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Cavan Fitzgerald had a hat trick and two helpers as the Cataractes got past Baie-Comeau for their 10th straight win.

Dennis Yan scored once and tacked on three helpers for Shawinigan (27-9-2) while Brandon Gignac had two goals and an assist. Tommy Cardinal added the other and Zachary Bouthillier made 18 saves.

Samuel Thibault, Ivan Chekhovich, Christopher Benoit and Vincent Deslauriers found the back of the net for the Drakkar (13-19-5). Antoine Samuel turned away 38 shots.

---

TITAN 11 WILDCATS 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Titan routed Moncton.

Christophe Boivin had two goals and two assists while Vladimir Kuznetsov struck twice and had one helper for Acadie-Bathurst (20-17-4). Dawson Theede, Jordan Maher, Olivier Desjardins and Kynan Berger supplied the rest of the offence. Simon Boudreault-Belzile made 22 saves.

Charles Taillon scored two goals for the Wildcats (13-25-1) and Alexandre Renaud had a goal and an assist. Dominik Tmej stopped 24-of-31 shots in 35:15 before giving way to Matthew Waite, who made 13 saves.

---

PHOENIX 4 OCEANIC 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Julien Pelletier and Hugo Roy had power-play goals in a three-goal third period to help the Phoenix rally past Rimouski.

Anderson MacDonald also chipped in during the third for Sherbrooke (18-20-3) and Benjamin Tardif had the other. Evan Fitzpatrick made 34 saves.

Tyler Boland, on the power play, and Dylan Montcalm scored for the Oceanic (23-10-6). Alexandre Lagace took the loss after kicking out 9-of-12 shots in 45:30 before giving way to Jimmy Lemay, who made five saves.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 SEA DOGS 1

HALIFAX — Maxime Fortier scored the winner and added an assist while Blade Mann-Dixon stopped 46 shots to lift the Mooseheads past Saint John.

Otto Somppi, Frederic Aube and Nico Hischier, into an empty net, rounded out the attack for Halifax (18-18-3), which won its third straight.

Spencer Smallman replied for the Sea Dogs (24-11-4) and Callum Booth turned away 13-of-16 shots.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 OLYMPIQUES 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Olivier Rodrigue stopped all 24 shots he faced and Mathieu Sevigny had a goal and two assists as the Voltigeurs blanked Gatineau.

Nicolas Guay, Samuel Gaumond, Anthony Boucher and Ryan Verbeek rounded out the attack for Drummondville (19-16-3), which won its fourth in a row.

Tristan Berube turned away 29 shots for the Olympiques (17-20-3).