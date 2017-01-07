Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL Playoffs
Oakland at Houston, 4:35 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
---
NHL
Buffalo 4 Winnipeg 3
Philadelphia 4 Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Tucson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
St. John's at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Albany at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
---
NBA
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.
---
National Lacrosse League
Saskatchewan at Georgia, 7:05 p.m.
New England at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
