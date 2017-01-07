Sports

Saturday's Games

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL Playoffs

Oakland at Houston, 4:35 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

---

NHL

Buffalo 4 Winnipeg 3

Philadelphia 4 Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Tucson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

St. John's at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Albany at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

---

NBA

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.

---

National Lacrosse League

Saskatchewan at Georgia, 7:05 p.m.

New England at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular