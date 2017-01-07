Sports

Thomas, Smart power Celtics past Pelicans, 117-108

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) fouls New Orleans Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas (12) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) fouls New Orleans Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas (12) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Isaiah Thomas scored 38 points, Marcus Smart added a season-high 22 and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-108 on Saturday night.

It was the 21st consecutive 20-point game for Thomas. Gerald Green scored 15 and Kelly Olynyk had 12 off the bench as the Celtics (23-14) notched their fourth straight win.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 15 rebounds, while Langston Galloway scored 20 points for the Pelicans (14-24), who have dropped three in a row.

Boston blew open the game with a 36-point third quarter and led 93-73 entering the fourth.

Davis scored half of the Pelicans' points during a 14-4 run in the opening four minutes. His hook shot with 3:09 left in the quarter again pushed the lead to double digits at 25-15.

Boston answered with a 13-3 run capped by six straight points from Smart, including his 3-pointer with 39.5 seconds left to tie it at 28. E'Twaun Moore's jumper and free throw on the other end gave New Orleans a 31-28 lead through one.

Moore's floater midway through the second gave the Pelicans their largest lead of the period at 49-42. Smart sparked another Celtics run with his 3 a minute later.

Al Horford's 3-pointer with 2:05 left in the half gave Boston its first lead at 52-51, capping the 10-2 surge. Smart's third 3 of the half pushed the lead up to six and the Celtics took a 57-53 lead into halftime.

Davis led all scorers with 19 first-half points.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: F-C Donatas Motiejunas had 11 points and five rebounds over 20 minutes in his New Orleans debut. The 26-year-old Lithuanian joined the Pelicans on Tuesday for the remainder of the season after Houston renounced his rights in December.

Celtics: G Avery Bradley (Achilles strain) sat out and Smart took his place in the starting lineup. Bradley was injured during Friday's 110-106 victory over Philadelphia. "We'll be appropriately conservative," coach Brad Stevens said. "Any muscular injury we want to be sure about." ... F Jordan Mickey was available after missing Friday's game with an illness. C Tyler Zeller (illness) remained out. ... Stevens said G-F James Young (ankle) will be sidelined at least another week.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Continue a five-game road trip at New York on Monday.

Celtics: Quick stop in Toronto on Tuesday before returning home.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular