Trail Blazers-Pistons postponed because of winter storm

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, center, and forward Julius Randle, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Trail Blazers won 118-109. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers' scheduled game Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons has been postponed until Sunday because of potential severe weather conditions.

The game Sunday at Moda Center is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. PST.

