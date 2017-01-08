49ers interview Jimmy Raye III for general manager job
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers interviewed Indianapolis
CEO Jed York met with Raye as part of his cross-country interview tour to find replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.
Raye is the son of former 49ers offensive
Raye is the fourth candidate to interview for the general manager job in San Francisco, following Minnesota assistant GM George Paton, Green Bay director of football operations Eliot Wolf and Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst.
York said he was open to hiring either the coach or general manager first. He said the primary goal in the search is finding a coach and general manager who can work well together.
York has also interviewed three coaching candidates: New England offensive
