Aho scores 2, including 0T winner, as Hurricanes beat Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho's second goal of the game, 1:34 into overtime, lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Derek Ryan and Jay McClement also scored for the Hurricanes, and Camm Ward finished with 32 saves. Carolina won two of the three meetings between the teams, with all three going beyond regulation.

Tim Schallar, David Backes and Brad Marchand scored for Boston and Zane McIntyre stopped 26 shots in his first career appearance against Carolina.

Each team was whistled for just one minor penalty.

Carolina, 11-1-1 in its last 13 home games, improved to 4-0-0 in its black third jerseys this season.

Marchand tied the score at 7:43 of the third period as he beat Ward through traffic on an assist from Patrice Bergeron. That came just 23 seconds after McClement had given the Penguins a 3-2 lead, taking a pass from Viktor Stalberg from behind the goal line and flicking it around McIntyre.

Boston led 1-0 after the first despite being outshot 13-8. Schaller put the Bruins ahead on a spin move from the right of the crease with 6:50 left.

Aho tied it from the doorstep at 2:57 of the second, redirecting a blast from Jaccob Slavin up and over McIntyre as Aho and defenceman Brandon Carlo tangled in the crease. The Bruins challenged for goaltender interference on the play, but the goal stood.

Ryan then put the Hurricanes ahead with 5:32 left in the second, beating McIntyre glove side on a rush with Jordan Staal on the helper.

Backes tied it 2-2 at 5:49 of the third, following a shot from Kevan Miller into an open glove side of the net.

NOTES: Hurricanes C Victor Rask played in his 200th NHL game, all with Carolina. ... RW Ty Rattie was playing in his first home contest for Carolina after appearing in two road games since they claimed him on waivers from St. Louis. ... Carolina C Andrej Nestrasil, D Klas Dahlbeck and D Ryan Murphy were healthy scratches. ... Boston LW Anton Blidh, D Colin Miller and D Joe Morrow were healthy scratches.

