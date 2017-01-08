Bertschy scores two goals to pace AHL Wild in 3-1 win over Moose

WINNIPEG — Christoph Bertschy scored twice to lift the Iowa Wild to a 3-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Bertschy scored his first goal shorthanded 28 seconds into the third period to tie the game. His second, into an empty net 18:14 into the third, gave Iowa a 3-1 lead.

Pat Cannone also scored for the Wild (16-18-3), who got all their goals in the final 20 minutes of action.

Dan DeSalvo had the lone goal for Manitoba (14-15-5), on a power play in the second period.